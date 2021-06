President of the Federation of Livestock Breeders of Venezuela (Fedenaka), Armando Sagan, It warned Fuel shortages threaten food security in Venezuela. In conversation with Fedecomorus Radio, Confirmed the rule of Nicolas Maduro It does not allocate reservations at service stations similar to the department so what They were forced to go to the black market To guarantee the operation of its agricultural machinery and power generators. What else, He insisted that the price of a liter of diesel would be between $ 1 and $ 3.