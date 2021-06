So, you’ve decided you want to buy a new soundbar. We get it. A soundbar is a great way of enhancing the sound on your TV without having to find the room for a full speaker setup scattered around your living space. With dozens of choices out there before you even consider where the best retailer is, however, the decision can feel a bit intimidating. Start out by checking out our look at the best soundbars. This is the best place to research if money is no object and you simply want the best of the bunch. Alternatively, consult our look at the best soundbars under $500 if you’re on a budget, and you’ll still be delighted with your options.