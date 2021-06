Spain will be looking to secure a first win of Euro 2020 on Saturday, when Poland visits La Cartuja for the matchday two fixture. La Roja kicked off its tournament in frustrating fashion earlier this week, as a lack of chance creation and a resolute Swedish defence saw the game finish goalless. Like Spain of old, Luis Enrique’s team had all of the ball and were in complete control, but at times the approach seemed to be keeping possession for the sake of it. There was a lack of risk-taking and end product, something that needs to be addressed if Spain is to go far. A win against Poland would all but guarantee a spot in the last-16, and depending on the result of the Sweden vs Slovakia game, could take the fight for top spot in Group E to the final day.