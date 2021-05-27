The most incredible images of the Milky Way of 2021

We cannot say otherwise: this gallery it is an absolute sight to behold. Our galaxy, the Milky Way, has long been a source of fascination for photographers. And each year, the photography and travel blog Capture the Atlas, led by photographer Dan Zafra, pays a special tribute to the galaxy with the annual contest of “Milky Way Photographer of the Year” that gathers every year the 25 best images of the Milky Way made in recent months, selected from a large part of the great community of more than 20,000 photographers that make up the web. This compilation is always published in late May / early June coinciding with the peak of the Milky Way season, and its goal is none other than to inspire and share the beauty of our galaxy. If you are planning an astrophotography trip soon, we are sure these images will help you kick off that touch of inspiration. But even if you stay home, you will still enjoy these photos and their otherworldly beauty.