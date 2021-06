The Leeds player is that rarest of things, a midfielder who appears to prefer it when the midfield is packed to suffocation. Something strange happens as you approach Wembley Stadium. It vanishes. The sweeping white arch you’ve been fixing your gaze on for the last three miles of your journey suddenly disappears behind a forest of fancy new high-rise apartments. The vast edifice that looks like an entrance is actually a business hotel. Somehow, the closer you get to one of the world’s most famous stadiums, the less you can see of it.