Partner and I have both gained a little bit of weight during lock down ive gone from a size 10 to a 10-12 so I’m not huge or anything but a few of my dresses now don’t fit. I mentioned this to my partner saying I was annoyed I couldn’t wear this dress I have and love. He said don’t worry we have both got fatter and uglier over lockdown. I said did you just call me fat and ugly he backtracked tried to dig his way out and apologised. I have a bit of anxiety and worry a lot and now I’m worried he actually thinks that of me. Since then I’ve mentioned it but I think he thinks I’m joking and not upset by it aibu to be upset still and have a word with him or has the boat sailed for that.