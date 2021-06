BTC/USD breaks above the 9-day moving average and moves higher as the coin is now trying to recover from the negative side. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) After the previous price fall that was caused when BTC/USD was unable to break above $40,000, the cryptocurrency is now attempting to rebound higher. A few days ago, the Bitcoin price managed to find support at $38,105 and now making its way toward the $39,000 region again. Moreover, despite all the recent decline in price, BTC/USD now trades above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the bullish run continues to drive prices higher.