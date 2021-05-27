BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: we tested the convertible
BMW 4 Series Convertible, we got into the sportiest convertible. BMW’s Cabrio tradition stems from the second generation 3 Series known as the E30. It started as a soft top until the fifth generation, the E93, decided to put a retractable hardtop so fashionable in those early years of the millennium. Then the Series 3 unfolded into Series 4 for the Coupé and that code worked for the convertible body (it arrived in 2013). Now it has returned to the canvas roof since it favors the weight of the whole and acoustic comfort is not lost with the roof up.www.explica.co