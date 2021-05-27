BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: we tested the convertible

Traditionalists are quick to give BMW flak for applying its full-bore M treatment to models that don't adhere to the go-fast formula set by the brand's most legendary driver's machines. Vehicles like the twin-turbocharged, all-wheel-drive, automatic-transmission X5 M SUV spring to mind—undeniably good to drive but everything that an E30 M3 is not. We're just glad that the latest M3 is awesome and can still be had with a stick shift. But BMW has stuck to historical precedent and refrained from creating full M versions of its largest, most luxurious models (namely, the 7-series) instead referring the high-performance work to its long-standing German tuning partner, Alpina. It was a given that BMW's X7 full-size SUV would get the Alpina treatment, which is now available in the form of the 2021 Alpina XB7.