Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: JJ Abrams admits he must have had a sequel plan

By Explica .co
explica.co
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember marked a year since the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, and the celebrations about it were conspicuous by their absence, very few really felt episode IX as the great closing of the saga that marked the heart of million for more than four decades. Now, almost a year and a half after the film’s release, director JJ Abrams believes that having a plan for the trilogy would have been much more appropriate.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Speculation: Does Star Wars Have Big Plans for Qi’ra in the Future?

Earlier this week, there was a massive disturbance in the Force. After a few months of teasing and hyping up the crossover event War of the Bounty Hunters, we finally had the chance to enjoy it when it came out Wednesday. It did not disappoint, because the comic managed to both tell a very interesting story in addition to surprise the reader with a the return of a character nobody would have guessed, Qi’ra.
ComicsInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Animation Error Could Have Major Implications

In this week’s sixth episode of animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, (“Decommissioned”), fans were transported to Han Solo’s home planet of Corellia where Clone Force 99 — Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and young female clone Omega — were supposed to obtain a tactical droid for new Trandoshan character, Cid (Rhea Perlman).
Moviescastleinsider.com

The Sequels Ignored the Most Important Object In ‘Star Wars’ History

Star Wars is one of the most beloved and popular franchises in history, with 11 feature films and numerous shows comprising Lucasfilms multi billion dollar library of award winning entertainment. With the Skywalker Saga sequel trilogy officially wrapped up and Lucasfilm looking to the future of the Star Wars universe with new streaming shows , fans are still confused over one major pothole in Star...
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Is A Must-Own

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, written by Amy Ratcliffe with a forward by Scott Trowbridge, is a must-own for any Star Wars fan. In terms of the book itself, Ratcliffe intros each section and then leaves us to admire the artwork. It’s truly amazing to see how the park evolved over time. Even though the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hasn’t opened yet, we get a sneak peek at what to expect when it does. Here’s what we get:
Minoritiesdebatepost.com

Star Wars: Writer says Luke Skywalker and Han Solo had a homosexual relationship

Star Wars is one of the most important franchises in the film industry, beyond the created universe and the trips between the galaxies, its character development has been what has worked best, and proof of this is the way in which they manage to stay valid to this day since its different premieres; be it the beginning, in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%, or with the second trilogy started in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%.
Moviessideshow.com

Star Wars Episode IX- J.J. Abrams to Write and Direct

Today, StarWars.com announced that J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars Episode IX, which will complete the sequel trilogy that launched in 2015 with Abrams’s Episode VII: The Force Awakens. The film will be co-written with Chris Terrio, and is set to launch in theaters on December...
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters’ Reveals Who Stole Han Solo’s Body While He Was Trapped in Carbonite

Naturally, there are major spoilers here. The conventional wisdom is that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, but it seems like there are no straight lines in Star Wars. Though many of the laws of physics and mortals don’t apply in Star Wars, Murphy’s Law does, and that’s really at the heart of the new Marvel Comics event, War of the Bounty Hunters. The kickoff, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 “Most Wanted,” written by Charles Soule, illustrated by Luke Ross, and colored by Neeraj Menon, gives us a view of exactly how badly things can go wrong. The premise of the story is simple: plenty of us assumed that Boba Fett had an easy time taking Han Solo, frozen in carbonite, back to Jabba the Hutt from Cloud City. What this story presupposes is, “Maybe he didn’t?”
Moviessideshow.com

Billy Dee Williams to Return for Star Wars: Episode IX, J.B. Smoove Joins Spider-Man Sequel, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actor Billy Dee Williams is set to return to his iconic role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. Williams last appeared as Lando in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and he voiced the character in two episodes of 2015’s Star Wars: Rebels. Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20th, 2019.
Moviesepicstream.com

George Lucas Will Reportedly Regain Creative Control of Star Wars From Disney

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Star Wars still remains one of the most lucrative franchises in the world of entertainment and despite Disney being unable to hit the mark with the sequel trilogy which ended up being a giant mess, the collective "Forces" of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been able to turn things around for Lucasfilm and thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, the franchise felt reinvigorated all of a sudden.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Producing a UFO Docuseries for Showtime. J.J. Abrams’ latest project is going to take a close look at the UFO phenomena. The Rise of Skywalker director is executive producing a four-part docuseries titled UFO for Showtime. Abrams…. Kevin Feige, J.J. Abrams, Arnold Schwarzenegger Call for Return to Movie...