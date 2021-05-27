What if …? Marvel Studios will feature more seasons

Marvel Studios’ EVP of Production, Victoria Alonso, showed off a new look at Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus animated series What If…? during a Women In Animation panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this morning. Following a preview that dropped last December, today’s clip showed off more of Peggy Carter’s transformation into Super Soldier Captain Britain, replete with her Union Jack-emblazoned shield, and also featuring Steve Rogers and Howard Stark. Alonso promised the show will be “full of surprises” with “a lot of our characters that you know and love, but a lot of them are doing other things, and then there’s other characters.” She called it a “nice way to creatively be inspired by new ideas and looking at things through a different lens” and teased, “What if our characters were turned upside down, topsy-turvy and someone that is not, becomes ‘it’?”