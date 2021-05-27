Cancel
What if …? Marvel Studios will feature more seasons

Cover picture for the articleActor Jeffrey Wright has hinted that his character, the Watcher, will interfere in the MCU Multiverse in Marvel’s What If ..? and that there will be more than one season. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding at a remarkable rate on the Disney + streaming service, and will continue to do so by embracing the Multiverse. The series What if…? will explore the various alternate timelines of the MCU, in which events unfolded slightly differently, with stories in which Peggy Carter became a super soldier and the Winter Soldier battles a zombie Captain America.

