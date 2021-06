Argentina opened up their Copa America campaign with a 1-1 draw vs Chile. The Albicelestes will be hoping for a win against Uruguay on Friday if they want any chance at topping their group. There is no doubt that this is one of the more talented Argentina sides that we have seen in recent years. Lionel Scaloni has quality options in his team that have yet to feature regularly. After a rather poor showing against Chile, it is time for Scaloni to change things up when Argentina faces a tough Uruguayan side. Here is how Argentina should lineup against Uruguay.