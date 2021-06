Living in Idaho means that we’re basically always surrounded by nature and opportunities for adventure, even if you live in an urban area. For instance, Idaho Falls may be one of Idaho’s largest cities, but its location along the Snake River means that natural beauty is always just a few steps away – literally. The Snake River Greenbelt is a 10-mile paved path that’s perfect for a leisurely stroll, a bicycle ride, or some brief sightseeing. It makes for a great way to experience the river’s roaring waters and serene views, so be sure to check it out.