Zack Snyder said he was going to do a Star Wars spin-off and that it will still exist, but outside of that universe.

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a not-so-distant era, in early 2013, the Vulture said that Zack Snyder was developing a Star Wars spin-off with touches from Akira Kurosawa, both of which are already in the original trilogy, actually. It was a very persistent rumor that made many dream because it was said that it was going to be his own version of The Seven Samurais – 100%, but starring Yoda, as the only survivor of a group of Jedi. That was said around the time The Man of Steel came out – 55%. Many insiders and industry insiders denied that was going to happen. Snyder himself has revealed that this was not a rumor.

