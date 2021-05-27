Zack Snyder said he was going to do a Star Wars spin-off and that it will still exist, but outside of that universe.

There’s one reason for Zack Snyder to stay away from Star Wars that really makes sense, and it’s the one that a lot of people talk about when it comes down to why Star Wars fans are looked askance by a lot of people. The toxic fanbase that watches over the Star Wars franchise like a bunch of nitpicking hawks tends to believe that they’re arbiters of what should and shouldn’t be accepted in any Star Wars story, and given that Snyder was going to create his own story without any recognizable characters it’s fair to say that it’s best it hasn’t come out. He was going to attempt this after the prequels that George Lucas put out, but after a while, he simply didn’t do it and went on to other projects. It’s likely for the best since Snyder does enjoy taking on his own projects as he’s admitted, without having to worry about the continuity of anything and how it will fit into the grander story that it’s supposed to connect to.