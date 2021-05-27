“Tiempo de wals”, Chayanne dances it with his daughter Isadora!
Millions of Mexican quinceañeras have danced to this song | AFP. “Tiempo de vals” is one of his most representative songs | AP. For millions of young girls or perhaps already adult Mexicans they had the opportunity to dance in their fifteenth-year waltz the song by Chayanne entitled “Waltz Time“Without a doubt for his followers, seeing him dance precisely this song with his daughter Isadora Figueroa was something more than charming.www.explica.co