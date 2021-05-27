Cancel
“Tiempo de wals”, Chayanne dances it with his daughter Isadora!

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Mexican quinceañeras have danced to this song | AFP. “Tiempo de vals” is one of his most representative songs | AP. For millions of young girls or perhaps already adult Mexicans they had the opportunity to dance in their fifteenth-year waltz the song by Chayanne entitled “Waltz Time“Without a doubt for his followers, seeing him dance precisely this song with his daughter Isadora Figueroa was something more than charming.

