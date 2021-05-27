Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Falcons coach Arthur Smith discusses Julio Jones, more at OTAs

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke with the media this week on a number of topics, though the status of star wide receiver Julio Jones was the biggest subject of the discussion. Atlanta continues to field trade offers for Jones, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this year.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#New Falcons#New Atlanta Falcons#Flowery Branch#Wr#Fs1#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Calvin Ridley Reacts To Julio Jones Getting Traded

The Atlanta Falcons’ passing attack might take a slight hit this season since Julio Jones is no longer on the roster. But make no mistake, Calvin Ridley has what it takes to shoulder the load. Ridley had a breakout season in 2020, hauling in 90 passes for 1,374 yards and...
NFLUSA Today

Titans turned to Nick Saban as Julio Jones reference before trade

Before the Tennessee Titans pulled the trigger on the deal for wide receiver Julio Jones, they checked in with the star’s former college head coach to get more insight on the player. After Jones made his practice debut on Thursday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that the team reached...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Should Falcons target offensive or defensive free agents with cap savings from Julio Jones trade?

The Julio Jones trade created much-needed cap space to sign the Falcons 2021 rookie class. However, I’ve already discussed it wasn’t the only way Terry Fontenot could’ve created the cap space — i.e., Julio Jones restructure, Grady Jarrett extension/restructure, etc. Regardless, Jones is now in Tennessee, and Atlanta has enough money to sign their rookie class, but there is an excess of anywhere between $7.75 million and $9.03 million after signing the 2021 draft class.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Has A 2-Word Message For Julio Jones

Julio Jones arrived to the Tennessee Titans this week after being traded by the Atlanta Falcons in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The multi-time All-Pro wide receiver will do his best to continue his incredible career alongside a high-powered offense in Nashville. Ryan Tannehill will be back...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Julio Jones, Titans, Texans

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”
NFLNBC Sports

Arthur Smith “very comfortable” with Falcons’ vaccination rate

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith says he’s satisfied with the number of his players who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith told reporters the team is “very comfortable with where we’re at” in terms of their vaccination rate, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “All we try to do is provide...
NFLAOL Corp

Arthur Smith Has Blunt Comment On Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones’ time with the Atlanta Falcons came to an end this weekend, as he was traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for draft picks. Ever since he was selected by the Falcons in 2011, Jones has been such an integral part of their offense. With that being said, it’s fair to wonder how the offense will look without the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons OTAs are winding down, so enjoy glimpses of football before the wasteland

We are very close to the biggest wasteland of the NFL calendar. This year, we’ve had front office and coaching staff hires to talk about, free agency and the draft, and then OTAs, an unfortunate trade of a franchise icon and minicamp. The year has been quite full, but for the next month-plus, we’ll get very little from the Falcons except perhaps a couple of signings and the training camp schedule release.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Kyle Pitts would have to have record-breaking rookie year to match Julio Jones’s production

Matching Julio Jones’s production from 2020 wouldn’t be that difficult for Kyle Pitts. Jones caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns a season ago, a final stat line that the fourth overall pick will surely eclipse. But, of course, Jones only played in nine games, so a better benchmark would be his 2019 numbers, his most recent full season — 99 receptions, 1394 yards, and six touchdowns. If Pitts were even to get close to that season, which was an average one in Jones’s book, it would be one of the best rookie season performances by any position.