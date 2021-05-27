New Falcons coach Arthur Smith discusses Julio Jones, more at OTAs

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”