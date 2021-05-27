Brie Larson wants to keep her status in Marvel movies
Wandavision has established Wanda Maximoff’s character as the strongest Avenger, but Brie Larson wants to make sure it doesn’t last long. Brie Larson is already gearing up for her return as Captain Marvel of the MCU, in the recently renamed The Marvels. Inevitably, that rebrand led to a flurry of rumors about the actress’s future as part of the franchise, and while it remains to be seen how much longer she’ll stick around, she’s at least doing the work to stay in superhero shape, as she has. evidenced a recent video that the actress shared on her social networks.www.explica.co