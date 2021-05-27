Brie Larson wants to keep her status in Marvel movies

Rumours abound that Park Seo Joon is in talks to star in Marvel’s Captain Marvel 2 which releases in 2022. While the actor’s agency has decided to go with just ‘No comments’ in the context, fans of the actor are already celebrating. Park Seo Joon is one of the biggest South Korean actors. He has been part of several movies and dramas which have a great following. For those people, who aren’t aware of this extremely talented and good-looking man, we got you covered. Here’re five Kdramas of the actor on Netflix that you can binge-watch and figure out on your own what he is. Captain Marvel 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ironheart, Fantastic Four, I Am Groot – Marvel Studios Announces The Movies And TV Series Releases For Phase Four And Five.