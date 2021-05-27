Cancel
Villanova, PA

Day One Recap – Philly Schools at NCAA Men's East Preliminary Track & Field Meet

By phillycollegesports
Philly College Sports
 22 days ago

May 26, 2021 – Day One at the NCAA Eastern Regional meet is in the books. The competition in which Philly schools participated focused on men's events specifically the 1500m and the 10000m events. All three Villanova runners in the 1500m advanced to the quarterfinal round to be run on Friday. In the final event of the night Haftu Strinzos set a personal best time in the 10000 meters semifinal finishing 6th by making up ground in the last 1600 meters. He qualifies for the national championships in Eugene.

Villanova, PA
Sean Dolan
#Hofstra#Philly Schools
