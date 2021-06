Maybe it’s just me, but for my entire life the Christians in my life of various denominations have been telling all who will listen that Jesus will return to the earth to right all wrongs and bring all who have done wrong to humanity to a swift justice. What I’ve learned over the years is that most who were in the faith had parents, grandparents and great grandparents who stated the same thing. Yet I’ve witnessed other races who had their own ways of worship who did not sit down to wait on any deity to do for themselves what was needed to advance and ascend their life. Many who will hear this will become very angry and desired to stick their heads deep into the sands of denial but why are WE as a people so determined to wait for a bus that is obviously not ever showing up as per their projected schedule?