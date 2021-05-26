Cancel
Yellowstone seeks info on woman shown too close to grizzlies

By Billings Gazette
ravallirepublic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are seeking information on a woman being charged by a grizzly in a video posted online. Park visitors are required to maintain a distance of 100 yards from bears in the park. The bear that bluff charged appeared to be a female with yearling cubs.

ravallirepublic.com
