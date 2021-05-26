Yellowstone seeks info on woman shown too close to grizzlies

Additional climbing closures have been implemented on the Left Book, The Bookmark, and Bookmark Pinnacle in the Lumpy Ridge Area of Rocky Mountain National Park. Peregrine falcons have been observed displaying continuous aggressive territorial behavior toward climbers in the vicinity of an active nesting area. Peregrine falcons can dive at speeds of over 200mph and may cause bodily harm to humans when defending their territory. If disturbance pressure from climbers is sustained near a nesting area, falcons will abandon their nest causing chick mortality. For the safety of both visitors and this federally protected wildlife species these additional climbing closures have been put in place. Closures will be monitored regularly and lifted once breeding activity is no longer observed.