TOP HITTERS: RockHounds shortstop Logan Davidson was 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk to lead an offense that racked up 15 hits. … Also for Midland, Jeremy Eierman went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored; Jonah Bride was 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk; and Tyler Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks. … Norel Gonzalez and J.J. Matijevic each had two hits for the Hooks.