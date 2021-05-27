The 14 best deals on The North Face, Garmin and more from REI's giant anniversary sale

Just in time for Father's Day, check out these awesome deals picked daily by our staff daily. You know what they say — another day, another deal. Well, by "they," I mean us right here at The Drive! Father's Day is less than a week away (it's this Sunday, so if you forgot, you're welcome) and if you're looking for some last-minute gift ideas for Pops, you've come to the right place. We've got some sweet deals on riding gear, brand new tools for your home garage, and outdoor stuff just in time for summer.