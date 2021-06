SAN DIEGO — Zach Davies gave the Chicago Cubs bullpen a break Tuesday in his return to Petco Park, throwing six shutout innings in a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres. Davies, the former Padres starter who came over in the Yu Darvish trade, limited San Diego to one hit and two walks to help the Cubs even the series at a game apiece. Willson Contreras, Patrick Wisdom and Anthony Rizzo homered for the Cubs as they improved to 2-4 on the seven-game West Coast swing heading into Wednesday’s finale.