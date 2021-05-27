Cancel
Marvel's Eternals Trailer Brings in 77 Million Views in 24 Hours

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Monday Marvel Studios released the highly anticipated first trailer for Marvel's Eternals, one of their next films in the Phase Four lineup and the first movie from the studio with an Academy Award winning director at the helm. Like so many other releases, the Eternals trailer quickly broke the internet with Deadline reporting that the trailer nabbed upwards of 77 million global viewers in its first 24 hours. This number reportedly marks the highest total for a Disney-Marvel movie trailer in the past 14 months, eclipsing both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as other Disney films like Cruella.

