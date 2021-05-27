Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Breaks Silence on His Mysterious Role

O T Fagbenle is opening up about his mysterious role in Black Widow. The actor is supposed to be playing Mason in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. But, fans are basically convinced he’ll be Taskmaster, the villain of the film. Until the release, we really won’t know for sure. He talked to The Playlist about the push and pull behind the role and his other big project in The Handmaid’s Tale. It seems like Mason will be helping maintain all those fancy spy gadgets that Natasha Romanoff shows off in the Avengers’ missions. However, that would also put him in possession of some serious tech that could allow you to mimic the superhero abilities of the team. If you’re looking for a resounding confirmation from Fagbenle, then you aren’t going to get it. However, this is more insight on the entire process than at any point beforehand.