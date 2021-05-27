Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Breaks Silence on His Mysterious Role

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO T Fagbenle is opening up about his mysterious role in Black Widow. The actor is supposed to be playing Mason in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. But, fans are basically convinced he’ll be Taskmaster, the villain of the film. Until the release, we really won’t know for sure. He talked to The Playlist about the push and pull behind the role and his other big project in The Handmaid’s Tale. It seems like Mason will be helping maintain all those fancy spy gadgets that Natasha Romanoff shows off in the Avengers’ missions. However, that would also put him in possession of some serious tech that could allow you to mimic the superhero abilities of the team. If you’re looking for a resounding confirmation from Fagbenle, then you aren’t going to get it. However, this is more insight on the entire process than at any point beforehand.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Handmaid S Tale#Avengers#Black Widow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Presents A New Teaser For The Movie Ahead Of July Release

As we get closer to the release of Marvel's Black Widow, a new teaser for the Fallen Avenger's first - and most likely only - solo adventure has been shared online. Presented by star Scarlett Johansson, this "special look" is not quite the final trailer we were hoping to see (though that may still be on the way), but it does feature quite a bit of exciting new footage as Natasha Romanoff joins forces with her former Red Room allies to take on the enigmatic Taskmaster.
MoviesInside the Magic

Jimmy Kimmel Blows Marvel Spoiler in Interview with ‘Black Widow’ Star

Well, that was… awkward. In her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in promotion of upcoming Marvel film Black Widow (July 9, 2021), actress Rachel Weisz was visibly stunned when host Jimmy Kimmel inadvertently blabbed a major spoiler. Jimmy Kimmel unknowingly revealed the secret plot detail as he introduced Rachel...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Special Look Teaser Released

In just over one month's time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally be returning to the big screen. Marvel's Black Widow, which was supposed to be released more than a year ago, is set to hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, marking the return of MCU movies after a nearly two year hiatus. Fans are certainly excited to see the franchise makes its way back to movie theaters, and Marvel is certainly adding to the hype with several teasers and trailers ahead of the debut.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Writer Michael Waldron Breaks Silence on His Star Wars Project With Kevin Feige

Loki's Michael Waldron has skyrocketed in recent years as a writer in Hollywood. His career began as an assistant on the Dan Harmon created comedy Community, leading to him working on the hit animated series Rick and Morty. From there his work won him the job of head writer on Marvel's Loki, co-writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the House of Ideas, and even a Star Wars project with Marvel head Kevin Feige and an overall deal with Disney. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Waldron offered his first public comments about the project he's developing in that galaxy far, far away.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Plans To Resurrect Black Widow In The Future

Can anyone killed off in a comic book blockbuster stay dead? With the exception of Batman’s parents and Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben, the answer would appear to be a resounding no. Hell, The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s home video release even came with a deleted scene teasing that Peter Parker’s dad was alive and well the whole time, which would have been a disastrous move had Sony carried through with it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She’s Fine Moving On From The Black Widow Role

After Black Widow's significant delays due to the pandemic, the Marvel film is finally almost here. The studio is gearing up for its long-anticipated return to theaters (and MCU newcomer Florence Pugh has confirmed the press tour with some enthusiasm). Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has also been discussing the difficulty of telling Natasha Romanov’s story as well as contemplating her future in the MCU. Now, Johansson has explained why she’s not bent out of shape moving on from the role of Black Widow.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Black Widow IMAX Poster Released

Marvel's Black Widow has released a new IMAX poster, which sends the not-so-subtle call for fans to return to theaters for the full-fledged Marvel movie experience. Black Widow's honored place as the kick-off to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in Marvel's Disney+ series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) coming first. However, now Black Widow is ready to capitalize on the moviegoing public's hunger to get back in theaters this summer - and this poster is a tasty reminder. Check out the new Black Widow IMAX poster, below:
MoviesInside the Magic

Tickets For ‘Black Widow’ Now on Sale!

Marvel fans have been waiting for the day to see Scarlett Johansson portray Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in her very own standalone film. After several delays due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney has announced that Black Widow will finally debut in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9. But the best...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow and Avengers: Infinity War Easter Egg confirmed

The movie Avengers: Infinity War has a hidden detail that refers to Black Widow, something very common in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The actress Scarlett Johansson has revealed that the green vest of Natasha Romanoff on Avengers: Infinity War it is the same as you use Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) on Black widow. The idea was from Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, who loves to make these small but important connections. The actress could not go into details of how her character got hold of her sister’s vest, but said the garment has become an heirloom.