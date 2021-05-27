Dying Light 2 Release Date Has Reportedly Been Leaked

Some development news for The Waylanders this week as the game has officially been pushed back until the Fall of 2021. Gato Salvaje Studio released a new update to the Early Access version of the Celtic RPG, bringing with it full controller support, difficulty options, and improvements to combat and UI. Not to mention a selection of new NPC combat barks and lighting improvements throughout many scenarios. Not to mention a new set of cutscenes for you to enjoy. But with it also came a roadmap that shows the game's release has been pushed back into Q3 with an unspecified date. The game will still be getting updates and other content improvements throughout the summer as this particular one brings it closer to release, just not the complete picture as they had hoped. You can check out the full roadmap as they released it this week at this link. We have a quote below from one of the co-founders about the delay and the work being done on the game.