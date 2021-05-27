Dying Light 2 Release Date Has Reportedly Been Leaked
On May 27th, Techland will be hosting a Dying Light 2 stream on the developer's Twitch channel, and fans will finally get some new information about the highly-anticipated game. It's possible that one of the stream's reveals has leaked a little bit early, however, as an Italian news site has listed a possible release date for Dying Light 2: December 7th! Fans should take this date with a grain of salt until Techland makes it official, but given how close we are to the stream's release, there's a chance we might get a definitive answer within the next 24 hours!comicbook.com