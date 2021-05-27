Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Release Date Has Reportedly Been Leaked

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 27th, Techland will be hosting a Dying Light 2 stream on the developer's Twitch channel, and fans will finally get some new information about the highly-anticipated game. It's possible that one of the stream's reveals has leaked a little bit early, however, as an Italian news site has listed a possible release date for Dying Light 2: December 7th! Fans should take this date with a grain of salt until Techland makes it official, but given how close we are to the stream's release, there's a chance we might get a definitive answer within the next 24 hours!

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Techland#Italian#Parkour#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Psychonauts 2's Release Date May Have Been Discovered

Well, well, well, the cat may be out of the bag for Psychonauts 2's long speculated release date, as a recent leak on Steam may have pinpointed its exact date. As spotted by one user on Resetera, the game has appeared in Steam's coming soon section and is currently sandwiched between two games that are releasing on August 25. Now while this could just be a placeholder it was actually moved from a placeholder date at the end of the year, and as the thread states, games in the coming soon section are pulled from the date the developer has set on the Steamworks site. This was how the Days Gone PC port release date was previously revealed, too.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Halo Infinite Leaks and Release Date – Rumor

With only about 9 days to go before E3, you can expect rumors to start flying left and right. Today there might be more information as to what gamer can expect Microsoft to show off during their conference. Today a huge information drop has come for Halo Infinite. Disclaimer –...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V November release date & game details leaked

Atlus’ official Japanese website for Shin Megami Tensei V (SMTV) briefly and very prematurely published several crucial details of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, including its release date and story and gameplay details — and fan site Persona Central caught all of it. Shin Megami Tensei V apparently has a Japanese release date of Nov. 11, 2021, and since the game will be releasing worldwide simultaneously, that should theoretically be the date for the rest of us as well.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Dying Light Is Still Getting New Content, Six Years After Release

Despite a sequel on the horizon, Techland has dropped another piece of new content for Dying Light, absolutely free of charge. Even though the game launched in 2015, the team is still continuing to support it all these years on. The new content sees a story mode known as The Prisoner being added to the previously released Hellraid DLC, which launched last Summer.
Video GamesTechRadar

Atari VCS release date has finally been revealed, along with a high price tag

If you've been patiently waiting for an Atari VCS release date, we finally have an answer, along with how much the retro-inspired system with modern sensibilities will cost. The Atari VCS is set to launch on June 15, and you can order the base-level model in Onyx for $299.99. You can also pick up an ‘All-In’ system bundle that comes with two controllers – the Classic Joystick and the Modern Controller – for $399.99.
Video GamesComicBook

Psychonauts 2 Release Date Potentially Leaks on Steam

Xbox Game Studios and Double Fine's upcoming release of Psychonauts 2 is finally poised to arrive later this year, but ahead of a formal launch date announcement, it looks as though the game's release date has now leaked. Although this date that has come about is by no means an official one, the platform in which it seemingly leaked is an incredibly valid one.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

2K’s games lineup has been leaked

The leak, which gives us a glimpse at what 2K games is working on, first appeared on Reddit and has since been verified by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier to confirm its accuracy. Detailing several projects in the work and their associated codenames, this is one hell of a leak, especially...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Waylanders Release Has Been Pushed Into Fall 2021

Some development news for The Waylanders this week as the game has officially been pushed back until the Fall of 2021. Gato Salvaje Studio released a new update to the Early Access version of the Celtic RPG, bringing with it full controller support, difficulty options, and improvements to combat and UI. Not to mention a selection of new NPC combat barks and lighting improvements throughout many scenarios. Not to mention a new set of cutscenes for you to enjoy. But with it also came a roadmap that shows the game's release has been pushed back into Q3 with an unspecified date. The game will still be getting updates and other content improvements throughout the summer as this particular one brings it closer to release, just not the complete picture as they had hoped. You can check out the full roadmap as they released it this week at this link. We have a quote below from one of the co-founders about the delay and the work being done on the game.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Elden Ring: release date, gameplay trailer, preorders, leaks, and more

It’s real! For years, we’ve been scrambling after scraps of news about From Software’s new game, only for the legendary studio to announce the Elden Ring release date at Summer Game Fest. Not only that, but we got to see an official Elden Ring gameplay trailer, and even saw Ryan Reynolds make a joke about starring in the game. At least, we think it was a joke.
Businessmxdwn.com

Expensive Balenciaga and PlayStation Collaboration Has Been Released

As part of their Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, Balenciaga has recently released its collaboration with PlayStation. The PlayStation 5 was made available for purchase in November 2020, and the collection includes two shirts and hoodie featuring its logo alongside its release date and the Balenciaga logo. These products come, in true high fashion style, with a steep price tag: the t-shirts retail at $675 and the hoodie $875.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Dying Light’s weird Hellraid DLC now has a story mode

The spotlight may well have shifted to its upcoming game Dying Light 2, but Techland isn’t done with the first Dying Light quite yet. Today, the developer released an update to the oddball Hellraid DLC that launched last summer, adding a new story mode to the hack-and-slash dungeon crawl. Hellraid’s...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

More Battlefield 6 Leaks Surface Ahead of Reveal, Release Date Too

The official Battlefield 6 reveal, or Battlefield, is scheduled for today, June 9th, 2021. While fans are eager to find out the tempo and look of the game, leakers have already started working. It turns out that Battlefield has been uploaded to Origin, EA’s digital distribution platform, allowing tech-savvy users to peek inside the code.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dying Light 2 Protagonist has Secret for “Inhuman” Abilities

Game company Techland shared one particular detail about the new hero of the upcoming video game Dying Light 2 and it is his secret to his somehow “inhuman” abilities. Rendering Director Tomek Szalkowski shared a secret as to why protagonist Aiden Caldwell has some extraordinary skills that no other human possesses in the game. He shared this new information with Play UK Magazine (July 2021 issue).
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' PS5 Release Date Leaked

"Star War Jedi: Fallen Order" was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2019. The game was announced to get next-gen ports this year. "Star War Jedi: Fallen Order" PS5 is rumored to release Friday. Respawn’s action-adventure game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was reported to get a full...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Genshin Impact Gorou – leaks, release date, and banner

According to recent Genshin Impact 2.0 beta leaks, you may soon be able to play as an adorable fox-like boy with a fluffy tail and ears. It is believed Genshin Impact’s Gorou hails from the next explorable region, Inazuma, and is Kazuha’s colleague, who herself is expected to arrive in Teyvat with the next banner.