The lottery from last week revealed that the Devils would select fourth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. Even though there was a slim chance that they could possibly get the first or second selection, they were mainly projected to fall into the fourth-fifth pick category. So, the Devils organization should be somewhat satisfied with their high overall selection for next July. This will be an interesting draft because, unlike most past draft classes, there doesn’t seem to be a player who is a lock to be selected first overall.