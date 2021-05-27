Theory: Michael Myers Isn’t The Original Killer In ‘Halloween’

Any trepidation a Stephen King fan might have about hearing that Christine will be getting a reboot from Blumhouse should be put to rest since the director on the project, Bryan Fuller, has already made it known that he’ll be sticking close to the source material for the movie. With that being said though, there aren’t a lot of details about the movie at the moment. It’s not even certain that King will be a part of the process as he’s been fairly hands-off with this one apparently and wasn’t even that crazy about the thought of a sequel to Christine. But a reboot that brings the story back to life would be kind of cool, though whether it would be left back in its original time period or brought into the current time is hard to say. Keeping Christine in its classic form from the original movie would likely be the best idea, but thinking that it could possibly be adapted for the modern era is interesting, especially given how high-tech the cars of today are. Keeping Christine in the original form though could create a very interesting contrast and possibly a few plot details that would liven up the story a bit and make it more adaptable to the current era.