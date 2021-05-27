Cancel
Entertainment

Nas Returns to Sony With New Mass Appeal, Orchard Deal

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent music distributor The Orchard -- a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment -- has penned a new deal with Mass Appeal Records, a label co-founded by Grammy-award winner Nas in 2014, alongside Peter Bittenbender. The new partnership was announced on Wednesday (May 26). Through the venture, Mass Appeal will sign...

www.billboard.com
Nas
The Orchard Forms Strategic Partnership with Nas Co-Founded Record Label, Mass Appeal Records

We’re excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mass Appeal Records, a record label co-founded and led by GRAMMY Award-winning Hip-Hop legend Nas. Through this partnership, Mass Appeal Records will sign and develop artists directly, utilizing The Orchard’s comprehensive suite of services and global value proposition, along with Mass Appeal Records’ expertise.
Nas signs new record label deal

Nas made another power move this week and will be returning to Sony Records, which released his 1994 classic Illmatic through its Columbia Records imprint. The rapper’s independent label, Mass Appeal Records, has signed a strategic partnership with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music. Under the deal, Mass Appeal...
