Colorado Division of Fire Prevention Control introduces new Arson K9

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The newest fire investigator in Southern Colorado just graduated training, and she's only 18-months-old.

JoJo, a black Labrador retriever, just graduated from the State Farm Arson Dog Training program in New Hampshire. After graduation, she became the newest Arson K9 the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention Control.

JoJo is an accelerant detection specialist, certified according to the standards of the Main Criminal Justice Academy. She can help investigators figure out what caused a fire by sniffing out ignitable liquids.

“We are very excited about adding a K9 Accelerant dog to our fire investigation capabilities,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan. “The scent-discriminating abilities of a canine are better than any equipment we can take to a fire scene when arson is suspected.”

Currently, there are four Arson K9s in the state, but JoJo is the only one in Southern Colorado. Jo-Jo and her handler, Lead Fire Investigator Dawn Tollis, are based out of Cañon City but they will help with fire investigations throughout all of Colorado.

