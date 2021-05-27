Packers Considering Veteran ILB Addition

Record: 13 - 3 (2) RB: Aaron Jones RB5, Jamaal Williams* RB40, A.J. Dillon RB83. WR: Davante Adams WR1, Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR54, Allen Lazard WR80. That's Davante Adams' target share from last season -- and it was 42.2% in the red zone. No wide receiver was a bigger part of his team's passing game than Adams, who also ranked fifth in air yard share at 39.2%. If you're looking for reasons to remain optimistic about Adams even with the uncertainty around Rodgers' future with the team, that's the reason. He's old enough -- 28 in Week 1 -- that his days as the top WR may not be long, but regardless of whether Rodgers is in Green Bay or not, it's hard to get away from Adams as the top option. Adams played eight games without Rodgers in 2017 and was on pace for 92 catches, 1,086 yards and 10 touchdowns, and I don't think it's unfair to assume Jordan Love would be better than Brett Hundley was that season.