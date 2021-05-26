Notices of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2021 the Town Council of Christiansburg, Virginia (the “Town”) will conduct a public hearing, which may be continued or adjourned, as required under applicable law, in accordance with Section 15.2-2606 of the Code of Virginia of 1950, as amended, with respect to the adoption by the Council of a resolution or resolutions, as may be necessary or convenient, regarding the proposed financing of the development of a multi-use and multi-purpose park on Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg, Virginia (the “Park Project”). The Town proposes to fund the project in part by the issuance of a general obligation bond or bonds to be issued in a principal amount not to exceed $9,300,000. The purpose of the financing is to pay for the costs of the Park Project described above.

