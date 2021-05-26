CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notices of Public Hearing

stjohnsource.com
 2021-05-26

NPS CZJ-04-21(FC) A Public Meeting on the proposed project will be...

stjohnsource.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

'Mercer County remains whole': Senate approves redistricting plan

CHARLESTON — Mercer County will remain in the state Senate 6th District after a final redistricting plan was passed by a wide margin Tuesday. Senators had been negotiating the plan for several days, including a version that would split Mercer County and include part of it in another district, but that version was rejected.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
#Nps
stjohnsource.com

DOH: Special Event Approval Is Required for All Events, Including Halloween

Any entity planning to conduct an event for Halloween must submit a Special Event Request Form no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to the Department of Health’s mitigation team for review and approval. Considering the rapidly approaching date of this year’s Halloween recognition, the Department of Health (DOH) has made an exception to its mandatory two-week advance submission requirement. The department urges only “low risk events” and reminds businesses and the public that unapproved gatherings will be shut down by the COVID-19 Task Force.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ReporterHerald.com

Group sues to block distribution center land annexation, rezoning in Loveland

A group called Workers for a Safe Larimer County sued the city of Loveland, its City Council and council members to block and redirect a land-annexation and rezoning process aiming toward the development of a large distribution center by Trammell Crow Co. The issue involves 152 acres of unincorporated Larimer...
LOVELAND, CO
stjohnsource.com

Commissioner Calvert White to Host ‘Inside the Cabinet’ Oct. 20

Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White will host “Inside the Cabinet” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, to take questions and discuss issues live with residents. Commissioner White will discuss the Paul E. Joseph Stadium project and the Vincent Mason Pool project on St. Croix, Lionel Roberts...
POLITICS
montcova.com

Town of Christiansburg Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2021 the Town Council of Christiansburg, Virginia (the “Town”) will conduct a public hearing, which may be continued or adjourned, as required under applicable law, in accordance with Section 15.2-2606 of the Code of Virginia of 1950, as amended, with respect to the adoption by the Council of a resolution or resolutions, as may be necessary or convenient, regarding the proposed financing of the development of a multi-use and multi-purpose park on Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg, Virginia (the “Park Project”). The Town proposes to fund the project in part by the issuance of a general obligation bond or bonds to be issued in a principal amount not to exceed $9,300,000. The purpose of the financing is to pay for the costs of the Park Project described above.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
theameryfreepress.com

PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING/PLAN COMMISSION CITY OF AMERY

Notice is hereby given the City of Amery Plan Commission will be reviewing a zoning change to amend the following parcel from R-2 (Two-Family Residential) to AT Agricultural Transition District). The request is made by Amery School District who wish to use the property for Agricultural Education Purposes. Parcel #:...
AMERY, WI
Block Island Times

Public Notice

All personal equipment must be removed from the entirety of the Great Salt Pond shoreline from November 15, 2021 through May 1, 2022, per the order of the Town of New Shoreham Harbormaster. Any equipment remaining after November 15 will be removed by the Town of New Shoreham Harbors Department and a violation will be issued.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI

