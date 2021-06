Less than 18 months since releasing the exemplary The Piss, The Perfume EP, Hayley Mary has returned with The Drip, a seven-track EP that will continue to assert her place as one of the leading Australian vocalists and musicians. More than a decade since first breaking through as the leader of The Jezabels, Hayley Mary’s reinvention over the past year and a half as a full-blown rock legend shows that even after all this time an artist previously known almost exclusively for their brooding vocals can create some of the most upbeat and driving tracks you’ll hear coming out of the country this year.