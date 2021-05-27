Cancel
NFL

AFC West Notes: Broncos, Arnette, Sowers

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing all of the 2020 season due to a torn ankle tendon, Von Miller has been on the field for the Broncos‘ OTA sessions this week. New Broncos GM George Paton went down to the wire on picking up the All-Pro pass rusher’s 2021 option but ended up doing so. Miller is going into a contract year, having played five seasons on the then-defender-record six-year, $114.1MM deal he inked in 2016. Uncertainty about his future notwithstanding, the 32-year-old linebacker would like to stay in Denver on another contract.

