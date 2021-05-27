AFC West Notes: Broncos, Arnette, Sowers

Colts’ RB Nyheim Hines says he hates being referred to as a “gadget” running back and plans to show he can be a well-rounded player. “I’ve never been a gadget guy,’’ Hines said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59.com. “I hate when people call me that. I don’t think I’ve ever been that. I’ve played running back my whole life. I’ve always been able to run the ball in between the tackles. Last year I think that was a step to that. Ever since I’ve been in the NFL I’ve heard all the things – the gadget guy, too little to run in between the tackles – so I think last year was a good first step. This year I’m looking to build on that because I hate when people call me a gadget guy. I’m not a gadget guy. I’m a football player. That’s how I see it.’’