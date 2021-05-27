Northampton City Council works to finalize budget, includes increase to PD budget

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The City Council is working on finalizing the city's new budget, which includes a three percent increase to the police department's budget. Police Chief Jody Kasper joined Wednesday night’s meeting to break down these changes, including an increase to personnel budget to honor raises, a slight increase to their part time animal control officer position and a reorganization of funds to put more special officers on the streets to cover patrols. The budget can't be voted on until the public hearing concludes.