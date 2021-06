With cities now open countrywide, the coronavirus pandemic is starting to feel in the rear-view mirror. But look out ahead: danger lurks, especially if you live in certain places in America. The new Delta variant is becoming the dominant form of COVID and it's "more transmissible" than the former strain, warns Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He appeared on KSTP yesterday to sound the alarm. Read on for his "concerning" warning, as well as four tips that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.