Last December Dan Rice IV, former CEO of Rice Energy and member of the EQT board of directors, launched a “blank check” acquisition firm, called Rice Acquisition Corp., to invest in various energy ventures. Dan found that something-to-invest-in just a few months later in the form of acquiring and merging together Archaea Energy and Aria Energy into a single company focused on providing renewable natural gas (RNG) and “green” hydrogen (see Dan Rice Bets $1 Billion that Landfill Gas is the Next Big Thing). With that deal about to consummate in 3Q, Dan is on the prowl again. He’s formed and launched a second “blank check” company, called Rice Acquisition Corp. II, along with a cool stock ticker symbol: RONI. As in, Rice (a) RONI. Get it?