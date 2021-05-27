CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Perry receives doctor of dental medicine degree

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleVictor Ivan Perry received a doctor of dental medicine degree...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
unmc.edu

Nursing to host Oct. 27, Nov. 10 virtual, in-person sessions on doctoral nursing degree programs

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will host a virtual event Wednesday, Oct. 27, and an in-person Omaha event on Nov. 10 to give prospective students a closer look at its doctoral nursing programs. The events will feature information about the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degrees, which can advance nursing careers.
OMAHA, NE
douglasnow.com

SGSC signs articulation agreement, students can now receive four-year education degree locally

South Georgia State College (SGSC), Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) and Coastal Pines Technical College (CPTC) announced a historic collaboration that will provide education students an opportunity to obtain an elementary and special education four-year degree locally. With the signing of the articulation agreement on September 29, 2021, students can now seamlessly transfer from WGTC and CPTC into the Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education program at SGSC.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#East Carolina University#The Wilson Times
ucf.edu

College of Medicine Staff Member Receives Local Hispanic Heritage Month Honor

An administrative coordinator for the Office of the Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean, Rodriguez was one of 16 community leaders recognized by Congressman Darren Soto (FL-09) during Hispanic Heritage Month. Awardees included business leaders, veterans, journalists and healthcare providers caring for Central Floridians during COVID-19. As part of their recognition, the honorees’ names and accomplishments will be read into the Congressional Record, Rep. Soto said during a Zoom celebration on Oct. 6.
ORLANDO, FL
napavalley.edu

Napa Valley College receives $5 million grant to increase STEM degrees among Latinx students

Napa Valley College (NVC) has been awarded nearly $5 million in a five-year grant to increase the number of Latinx and low-income students earning degrees in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and to build model transfer agreements between two-year and four-year colleges in those areas, Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent/vice president for student affairs announced today.
NAPA, CA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi receives $1.3M grant to help students finish degree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adults who started college and didn’t get a chance to finish, perhaps because of finances, now have the opportunity to earn their degree through a grant. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) $1.3 million to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
restorationnewsmedia.com

College celebrates transfer students

If you follow Wilson Community College on social media, you may have noticed posts last week about N... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
COLLEGES
Post-Journal

Holly Nelson Receives Dental Hygiene Award

Holly A. Nelson has recently been presented with the Johnson & Johnson “Excellence in Dental Hygiene Award” by the State University at Broome. The award is awarded to a graduating dental hygiene student for motivation and commitment to the dental hygiene profession through patient education of oral health care. Nelson...
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
thedp.com

Penn Medicine receives $14 million grant for new suicide prevention research center

The National Institutes of Health awarded Penn Medicine researchers a $14 million grant to develop a research center focused on reducing disparities in suicide prevention measures. The initiative will be implemented over the next five years and will be called the Penn Innovation in Suicide Prevention Implementation Research (INSPIRE) Center,...
PENN, PA
Illinois Business Journal

HSHS Medical Group adds doctor of family medicine

HSHS Medical Group welcomed Alexander Workman, DO, to its medical team. Specializing in family medicine, Workman is now scheduling patients at Clinton County Rural Health Breese, located at 9401 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. As a primary care provider, Workman cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of...
HEALTH SERVICES
michiganchronicle.com

Two Minority-Led Dental Providers to Receive Custom Mobile Dentist Offices in SW Detroit

DETROIT – Two minority-led dental health providers were selected to receive a custom mobile dental clinic. The selection and effort is made possible in-part through the Motor City Kares initiative. It will bring high-quality, mobile oral health care services to residents in Southwest Detroit. It’s a $500,000 effort aimed at uplifting minority businesses.
DETROIT, MI
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis nursing school opens new Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree program

(SACRAMENTO) — Applications opened today for a new degree program at the Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis. For the first time, the graduate-only school offers a Doctor of Nursing Practice — Family Nurse Practitioner (D.N.P.-F.N.P.) Degree delivered in a hybrid format, including online coursework and in-person experiences.
DAVIS, CA
k-state.edu

College of Veterinary Medicine receives Health Professions Higher Education HEED Award for diversity efforts

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is being recognized nationally for its commitment to diversity and inclusion with a 2021 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence, or HEED, in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. K-State's College of Veterinary Medicine is one of only six veterinary...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy