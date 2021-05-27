Perry receives doctor of dental medicine degree

An administrative coordinator for the Office of the Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean, Rodriguez was one of 16 community leaders recognized by Congressman Darren Soto (FL-09) during Hispanic Heritage Month. Awardees included business leaders, veterans, journalists and healthcare providers caring for Central Floridians during COVID-19. As part of their recognition, the honorees’ names and accomplishments will be read into the Congressional Record, Rep. Soto said during a Zoom celebration on Oct. 6.
