As Illinois slowly approaches a 50% vaccination rate, health officials throughout the state are keeping tabs on a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. Called the “Delta” variant, it is a more contagious mutation of the 2019 novel coronavirus. It is currently the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) expects its presence in the U.S. to grow in the coming months. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that there are 64 confirmed cases of Delta COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday, June 17.