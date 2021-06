The Dallas Mavericks saw their 2020-21 season end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers for the second consecutive year. It was a hard-fought battle that went back and forth until Game 7, but the Clippers ultimately proved too much for the Mavs and overpowered them. With their season now over, Dallas will have several decisions to make during the offseason, one of which should be getting 22-year-old Luka Doncic a better supporting cast.