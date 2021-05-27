Cancel
Mount Morris, IL

Mount Morris leaders discuss potential junior high school closure

By Haley Jordan
WIFR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) -The Oregon School Board is contemplating closing David L. Rahn Junior High School, the only school left in the village of Mount Morris. “This was the best of the bad choices I have,” said Oregon County School District Superintendent Tom Mahoney. “We have reduced 13% of our teaching staff over the last five years, 28% of our administrative staff over the last five years, and I’m now out of choices that don’t directly impact students and their learning environment.”

