Korean Cinema CGV Now Sells Popcorn in Cement Bags

hypebeast.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 continuing to affect the theatre industry worldwide, South Korean cinema chain CJ CGV is now selling its beloved popcorn in bulk. During the pandemic, CGV has pivoted its business to offer its concession stand offerings for delivery on various food delivery apps to offer a taste of the movie-going experience at home.

