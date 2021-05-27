Cancel
Ruf exits Giants' game with apparent right hamstring injury

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarin Ruf was about to get his longest stretch of consistent playing time this season -- until he became the latest Giant to succumb to a soft tissue injury. Ruf singled in the sixth inning of Tuesday night's game in Arizona and thought about stretching it into a double, but he pulled up coming around first and immediately grabbed at his right hamstring. Ruf came out of the game right away and slammed his fist down in the dugout.

