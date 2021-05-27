Ruf exits Giants' game with apparent right hamstring injury

It was a wild series finale in the desert. The Mets came out swinging against Madison Bumgarner and scored four runs in the first inning. Unfortunately so did the Diamondbacks and they knocked David Peterson out of the game after he recorded just one out in the first. And so the rest of the game went, with each team going back and forth until it was tied at six a piece late. Pete Alonso broke the tie with a hit that drove in Francisco Lindor to give them the lead in the ninth. This time Edwin Diaz had no issues nailing down the save and the Mets walked away with a series victory.