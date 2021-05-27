Ruf exits Giants' game with apparent right hamstring injury
Darin Ruf was about to get his longest stretch of consistent playing time this season -- until he became the latest Giant to succumb to a soft tissue injury. Ruf singled in the sixth inning of Tuesday night's game in Arizona and thought about stretching it into a double, but he pulled up coming around first and immediately grabbed at his right hamstring. Ruf came out of the game right away and slammed his fist down in the dugout.www.nbcsports.com