A woman has been videoed aiming her gun at a Black family inside a shopping mall in Vancouver, Washington, during a confrontation.According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the incident happened on Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall, and the two families have a history of conflict.As reported by The Colombian, the woman videoed aiming a firearm told police she was defending her teenage daughters during the confrontation. Another video shows the teenagers of both families screaming at each other, when the woman pulls out the firearm on the family, who are Black.Both videos were shared to Twitter by Ryan...