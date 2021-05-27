Special Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harper The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southern Harper County in south central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1044 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Hazelton...moving east at 30 mph. wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Anthony, Bluff City, Waldron, Freeport and Corwin.