Rose leads Knicks’ dramatic second-half comeback to beat Hawks, even series

NY Knicks, Isaiah Jackson, Charles Bassey, Kai Jones (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Knicks had a rough go of it against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks’ first playoff series in eight years began with so much promise. They were taking on a team they’d owned in the regular season and the first two games at MSG were among the most competitive of the NBA playoffs so far. This was a team we’d watched play with tenacity and confidence all year and there was every reason to think could take four games from the Hawks.