Rose leads Knicks’ dramatic second-half comeback to beat Hawks, even series
At halftime of Game 2, the Knicks’ storybook season was on life support. And the prognosis was not good. Atlanta led by 13, 57-44, with Trae Young setting the pace scoring 20. Julius Randle was 0-of-6 shooting and his confidence seemed shaken having gone 6-of-30 through three halves of basketball in the series. He and the rest of the Knicks were passing up good shots. New York didn’t have the personnel to take Young out of the game or target him on defense.nba.nbcsports.com