Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ocean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OCEAN COUNTY At 1146 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seaside Heights, or 7 miles southeast of Toms River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Dover Beaches South, Dover Beaches North, South Toms River, Island Heights and Gilford Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH