As the summer heats up, so will Ohio State’s basketball recruiting. In the month of June, the Buckeyes are hosting seven highly touted 2022 basketball recruits in the hopes to put together their most impressive recruiting classes during Chris Holtmann’s tenure. With the way the lineup is shaping up, it looks like at as of right now, Ohio State could have as many as seven, eight, or even nine scholarships to fill following this coming season, so the 2022 class will have to be a big one.