“Period poverty”
Women’s health was the subject of a pair of bills passing the Illinois Senate. College and university restrooms would be required to stock feminine hygiene supplies, under a bill sponsored by State Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). When State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Southern Illinois University ended a similar program because of rampant theft, Villa said, “As a person who menstruates when I go to the bathroom, if I needed a product, I would use it, but I don’t think that would be considered stealing.”wtax.com