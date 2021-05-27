The days of a swab up the nose for COVID-19 testing are coming to an end with NOWDiagnostic's fingerstick test
The days of having a swab stuck up your nose for a COVID-19 test have come to an end. A Springdale-based business, NOWDiagnostics, Inc., announced Wednesday it has received emergency use authorization for its ADEXUSDx COVID-19 antibody test that uses a drop of blood from a finger. The authorization is for use in moderate-complex settings and at the point-of-care from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.