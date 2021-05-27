The days of a swab up the nose for COVID-19 testing are coming to an end with NOWDiagnostic's fingerstick test

New method will reduce cost of testing and is especially effective when positive rates are low. As the gradual repopulation of the BU campus begins this week, the University is doing a pilot test of a new way to keep a close eye on the incidence of COVID-19 in the BU community. Pooled testing, which tests more people with the same amount of resources and is particularly effective when positive rates are low, begins this week on both the Charles River Campus and the Medical Campus.