Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,313 - RKI

 22 days ago

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,313 to 3,662,490, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 269 to 87,995, the tally showed.

