Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,313 - RKI

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 173.67 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths increased to 3,738,417. The U.S. was the global leader in total cases at 33.38 million, while deaths crept closer to the next grim milestone, as they reached 597,983. Meanwhile, the seven-day average for cases was 15,091 as of Monday, down 39% from two weeks ago, a New York Times tracker showed, while the daily average for deaths fell 19% to 459. The declines in cases and deaths come as the number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 139.75 million, or 42.1% of the total population, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.00 million on Tuesday, followed by Brazil at 16.98 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 474,414 and India was third at 351,309.